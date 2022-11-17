Family arena fun this Christmas as ELF pays a visit to Nottingham venue

ELF will provide family fun at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, December 29 and 30.

ELF, the hit Hollywood blockbuster movie, has been supersized into a live arena spectacular for this Christmas with a massive stage featuring amazing film backdrops on a huge LED screen, plus a mobile stage that travels the auditorium, so everyone gets a close-up view of the action.

The presentation features Santa’s flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, aerial cirque stars and giant tv screens so you don’t miss any of the spectacle.

The story is hilariously recreated by a large cast of performers into the biggest live Christmas show in the UK. The festive spectacular will feature West End star Steven Serlin stepping into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell to play Buddy the Elf.

The cast also features Blackpool and Butlins resorts new comedy star Jordan Conway in a multitude of zany characters.

TV’s Birds Of A Feather comedy actor Charlie Quirke is the cop and Kelly Banlaki returns as the leading lady playing Buddy’s love interest, Jovie the elf.

This production features a book written by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers and Hairspray) and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin that has delighted audiences on Broadway and the West End.

Details: For more on this festive treat, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com