Family fun as popular book The Queen's Knickers hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

See The Queen's Knickers at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 23.

TaleGate Theatre Productions and Bafta-winning author Nicholas Allan present a new musical adaptation of his bestselling book.

You are invited to come along for this this royal romp of a show, celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Nicholas Allan explained: “A musical of The Queen's Knickers should be one of sheer fun. The book has been a big seller for over 30 years: the combined subjects of royalty and underwear are both of great curiosity to young children.

”TaleGate Theatre, who've had such success with Father Christmas Needs A Wee, will use their creative genius, I'm sure, to maximum effect both in story and song for this new project. I'm looking forward to the result.”

The original, award winning book explores the Queen’s fashions with a cheeky wink to childish humour.