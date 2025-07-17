Family fun at Hucknall's Arc Cinema as new Smurfs movie comes to town
When evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel take Papa Smurf, the Smurfs embark on a mission to the real world to save him.
With help from some new friends, they must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.
Also new this week – and in complete contrast to the Smurfs – is I Know What You Did Last Summer (15).
When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.
One year later, the past comes back to haunt them as they learn someone knows what they did last summer.
Stalked by a mysterious killer, they soon seek help from two survivors of the legendary Southport massacre of 1997.
Film times for the week (Friday, July 18 to Thursday, July 24 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
CBeebies Musical – The Great Ice Cream Hunt (U): Sat & Sun 10.30am.
F1 The Movie (12A): Fri & Tue 20:00; Sat & Sun 19:45.
Grease (Sing-A-Long) (PG): Wed 19:30.
How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Fri 11:45; Sat & Sun 11:30; Mon-Wed 15:30.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (15): Fri 14:55, 17:30, 20:30; Sat 14:55, 18:10, 20:40; Sun 14:45, 17:25, 20:45; Mon 17:40 (subtitled), 20:30; Tue & Wed 17:40, 20:30; Thu 20:45.
Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Fri 14:25, 17:15, 20:05; Sat 12:05, 17:25, 20:15; Sun 12:55, 17:55, 20:00; Mon & Tue 14:30, 17:20, 20:10; Wed 16:30, 20:10; Thu 18:00, 20:15.
Smurfs (U): Fri 11:30, 12:35, 13:45, 16:00, 18:15; Sat 11:15, 13:00, 13:45, 15:15, 16:00, 17:30; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 12:15, 13:00, 15:15, 15:45, 17:30.
Superman (12A): Fri 11:45, 14:30, 17:20, 20,10: Sat & Sun 14:15, 17:05, 20:00; Mon-Wed 14:30, 17:20, 20:10; Thu 14:45, 17:40, 20:25.
The Alto Knights (15): Mon 20:10.
The Fantastic Four – First Steps (PG): Thu 14:40, 17:30, 19:45.
Kids Club: Jungle Trouble (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: The Alto Knights (15): Thu 15:00.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.