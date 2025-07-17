Family fun at Hucknall's Arc Cinema as new Smurfs movie comes to town

Bang on cue for the start of the summer holidays, the big new movie out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is Smurfs (U).

When evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel take Papa Smurf, the Smurfs embark on a mission to the real world to save him.

With help from some new friends, they must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

Also new this week – and in complete contrast to the Smurfs – is I Know What You Did Last Summer (15).

The new Smurfs movie is out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Other

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

One year later, the past comes back to haunt them as they learn someone knows what they did last summer.

Stalked by a mysterious killer, they soon seek help from two survivors of the legendary Southport massacre of 1997.

Film times for the week (Friday, July 18 to Thursday, July 24 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

CBeebies Musical – The Great Ice Cream Hunt (U): Sat & Sun 10.30am.

F1 The Movie (12A): Fri & Tue 20:00; Sat & Sun 19:45.

Grease (Sing-A-Long) (PG): Wed 19:30.

How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Fri 11:45; Sat & Sun 11:30; Mon-Wed 15:30.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (15): Fri 14:55, 17:30, 20:30; Sat 14:55, 18:10, 20:40; Sun 14:45, 17:25, 20:45; Mon 17:40 (subtitled), 20:30; Tue & Wed 17:40, 20:30; Thu 20:45.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Fri 14:25, 17:15, 20:05; Sat 12:05, 17:25, 20:15; Sun 12:55, 17:55, 20:00; Mon & Tue 14:30, 17:20, 20:10; Wed 16:30, 20:10; Thu 18:00, 20:15.

Smurfs (U): Fri 11:30, 12:35, 13:45, 16:00, 18:15; Sat 11:15, 13:00, 13:45, 15:15, 16:00, 17:30; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 12:15, 13:00, 15:15, 15:45, 17:30.

Superman (12A): Fri 11:45, 14:30, 17:20, 20,10: Sat & Sun 14:15, 17:05, 20:00; Mon-Wed 14:30, 17:20, 20:10; Thu 14:45, 17:40, 20:25.

The Alto Knights (15): Mon 20:10.

The Fantastic Four – First Steps (PG): Thu 14:40, 17:30, 19:45.

Kids Club: Jungle Trouble (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Alto Knights (15): Thu 15:00.