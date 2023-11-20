Family fun at Nottingham Playhouse this Christmas with Hansel And Gretel

Nottingham Playhouse, December 7 to 31.

​The venue’s Christmas show for younger children has been specially created for those aged three to eight.

Playing the feisty Gretel (and many fabulous forest creatures) is Maya Thompson. Originally from Newark, Maya performed at Nottingham Playhouse as a child. Returning as a professional to tread the boards is a fairytale dream come true.

The more thoughtful Hansel is played by Megan Vaughan-Thomas, who also plays the house-proud Witchtastic. Megan is an actor, theatre maker and director.

Hansel & Gretel is the latest in a long tradition of Christmas shows which Nottingham Playhouse has produced and toured to schools.

Adapted from the original story by writer Monika Johnson, get ready for a 50-minute-long adventure with captivating music.

The classic fairytale will be directed by Beth Shouler (I Dare You - Tour; Against All Odds – Almeida and Arsenal Football Club).

Following this run at Nottingham Playhouse, Hansel & Gretel will go on a regional tour, including schools, in January.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the production, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk