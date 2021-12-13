Family fun is up and running with Robin Hood at Nottingham Theatre Royal
Nottingham Theatre Royal until January 9.
Robin Hood features all the ingredients of a perfect pantomime; a fabulous cast and orchestra, laugh out loud comedy, bundles of audience participation, stunning scenery and special effects, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses for all the family to enjoy.Don’t leave it too late to book your tickets for this sheriff-busting pantomime extravaganza.The star-studded cast is not to be missed. It features TV actor Tristan Gemmill as The Sheriff of Nottingham, renowned actor and one of the best dames in the business Matthew Kelly as Dame Tilly Tuck, X Factor’s Matt Terry as Robin Hood, musical theatre star Jodie Prenger as The Spirit of Sherwood, dance sensations Flawless as ‘The Merry Men’ and the talented ventriloquist Kieran Powell as Alan-a-Dale, plus Phil Walker as the comic foil Silly Simon.
Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk