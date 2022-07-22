Young intrepid explorers will love Dinosaur World Live when it comes to Nottingham later this summer. (Photo credit: Robert Day)

Direct from the West End, Dinosaur World Live, the interactive children’s theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage, is back for a UK tour which will visit the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, from August 22 to 24.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive prehistoric creatures including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to your local theatre and would love you to meet them.

Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren’t as docile as they seem!

See www.trch.co.uk for ticket details.

Before then, Mansfield’s Create Theatre is the venue for Alice In Wonderland The Musical, on July 30 and 31.

This is a show by new company Poppet and Pearl Productions, founded in 2020 by Lucie Featherstone.

Alice In Wonderland The Musical can be seen soon at Create Theatre in Mansfield

Over 70 kids auditioned back in February, with 30 being successful in gaining a place in the production. A cast ranging from age 6-18 years has shown plenty of hard work and commitment and you can enjoy the results of their efforts soon.

For more, see https://www.facebook.com/poppetandpearl/

Finally, you can enjoy Identical at Nottingham Playhouse from July 26 to August 14.

After a five-year casting search and multiple auditions across the UK, three sets of talented identical twins are about to become Britain’s latest musical theatre stars.

See Identical at Nottingham Playhouse (Photo by Alastair Muir)

Identical tells the story of Lottie and Lisa, twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp ten years later. In an attempt to re-join their divorced parents, they decide to swap identities.It has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, (multi award-winning writers of the Olivier award-winnig National Theatre hit Honk!, who also created a new score for the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of Mary Poppins) with a book by Stuart Paterson.

Identical is based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, which inspired hugely successful Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk