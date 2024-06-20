Family fun when Rotten Royals take to the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Don't miss Horrible Histories: Rotten Royals when it comes to Mansfield's Palace Theatre this summer (Photo credit: Mark Douet)

​Horrible Histories: Rotten Royals

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, July 13.

The latest Horrible Histories stage show calls in at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon with tales of revolting rulers and mad monarchs from Britain’s barmy past.

Rotten Royals is a fast-paced two-hander in which audience members of all ages will discover all the gruesome and awful truths about British royals in the most hilarious way imaginable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Would you be wooed by Richard the Lionheart? Are you ready for a date with King Edward I? Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III?

See Mary Tudor knock the spots off Mary Queen of Scots. Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Will you be hanged by King James for being a witch? Sing along with crazy King Charles and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria.

Boasting the funniest and most outrageous regal scenes from the hit Barmy Britain shows, Rotten Royals promises that the audience in Mansfield will be most amused.

Rotten Royals is aimed at ages five to 105 and is written by Neal Foster, based on Terry Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office on 01623 463133.