See NLP's touring production of Tales From Acorn Wood when the adaptation of the popular books hits the stage in Nottingham.

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 22 to 23.

The national tour of the new stage production of Tales from Acorn Wood, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling lift-the flap books for pre-school children, is not to be missed at the city centre venue soon.

Poor old Fox has lost his socks. Are they in the kitchen or inside the clock? And Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s that keeping tired Rabbit awake?

You can also join in with Pig and Hen’s game of hide-and-seek and discover the special surprise Postman Bear is planning for his friends.

Julia Donaldson explained: “I am really happy that the Tales from Acorn Wood are now moving to the stage.

"Fans of the books are bound to enjoy seeing the four main characters - Fox, Bear, Pig and Rabbit - brought to life through NLP’s clever staging.

"Live performance and songs are both very close to my heart and I am sure this production will delight children and families.”

The show is packed full of toe-tapping songs and an array of beautifully crafted puppets, as well as striking state of the art staging, projection and technology which incorporates the much-loved lift-the flap elements of the book on stage.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

