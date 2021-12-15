Family fun with Fireman Sam at Nottingham Playhouse
Fireman Sam Saves The Circus
Nottingham Playhouse, March 26.
Get ready for some fun for all the family when the popular kids’ TV star hits the stage in the spring for a touring show that is coming to Nottingham Playhouse.When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus.But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger.Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in the all singing, dancing, action-packed show Fireman Sam Saves The Circus.You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!
Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the production, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk