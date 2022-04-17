Get ready for some fun for all the family at the Leeming Street-based venue when the Twirlywoos pay a visit for two performances.The shows will get under at 1.30pm and 4pm.Make sure you join Great BigHoo, Toodloo, Chickedy, Chick and their friends as they discover the wonderful world around us.Audiece members of all ages can expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises from the characters in the show as they set sail in their big red boat.The funny, loveable Twirlywoos are brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter.From the producers of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Sarah and Duck Live on Stage, Twirlywoos Live is an enchanting introduction to theatre for all ages.