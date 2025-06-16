'Fans come for the feeling that they leave the show with' - Riverdance stars speak ahead of Nottingham show

'There is so much to experience': Riverdance (photo: Jack Hartin)

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

And as as it heads to Nottingham as part of the show’s 30th anniversary celebrations, brother and sister Fergus Fitzpatrick and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick, both principal dancers and dance captains on this upcoming tour, spoke about its enduring appeal,

The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerising choreography and breathtaking performances have established Riverdance as a global cultural phenomenon. Its next tour features the ‘new generation’, dancers who were not born when the original show took its first steps.

From a young age, Fergus and Anna Mai both dreamed of joining Riverdance. Years of dedication, elite training and competitive success followed. Fergus is a former World Champion, Anna Mai took the crown at the All-Ireland Championship, the Great Britain Championship and the British National. After all that success, and of course constant training, they have now achieved their goal. Riverdance has taken the siblings across the world – both Fergus and Anna Mai have danced lead at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall, as well as across North America, Japan, China, Europe, Australia and elsewhere.

Riverdance is touring to celebrate 30 years of remarkable success

Only the best dancers will make it to Riverdance, as Fergus says. “It takes a lot of hard work for a lot of years, a lot of drive. In the back of our minds when we started dancing, the end goal was always Riverdance. However, before you get there, there is a whole competition scene. Now though, as principal dancer I also feel that I need to outwork the younger guys who are coming through! They are so good, and of course they want my job, so I need to work hard and work smart.”

Anna Mai adds: “A love for the dancing and the show is crucial too. That’s the dream I suppose, for any job, and we do wholeheartedly love what we do. That is what pushes me to be that 1 per cent better every day, keep the fire burning. The show takes a lot of work – when the audience sees the cast on stage, they see the glamorous end to what has been the work of an entire team helping each other to get to that point. We love the entire process.”

With show visiting 30 UK venues - one for each year of its history – preparation is essential, as for any Riverdance tour. Fergus says: “We approach a set of live dates in a scientific way now – we think about how many shows there will be, what we will need in the way of recovery, how we will sustain being at the top of our game for so many shows. And of course the team helps us – Riverdance knows that we need a masseur on the road with us, a physio, that kind of thing, to keep our bodies conditioned”.

Anna Mai adds: “Because we and the show have been to many of these places and cities before, we have connections that we can tap into. And we love to use our time off and get to know an area even better, do some touristy things, catch up with old friends. With Riverdance, many things are constantly changing – you will never be on the road with exactly the same people, on exactly the same tour routing. There is always a new energy, a new buzz, and that’s really fun to feed off. We’re making memories together.”

After 30 years, the show has changed. And while these UK dates will be many people’s experience of the show, others have been coming back throughout the decades. “There is always something new in the way the show resonates,” says Anna Mai. “I have seen the show many times and it always hits me differently. On a certain night, one particular number might really affect you, there is so much to experience, the phenomenal music as well as the dancers, all the different styles. It is never the same. It is hard to describe the magic of Riverdance to someone who hasn’t seen it – it is the human emotion that keeps the fans coming back. They come for the feeling that they leave the show with.”

The legacy of the show itself, and those that have come before, is a real motivation. Fergus and Anna Mai are aware of the passing of the torch between generations of dancers. Fergus says that dancing in front of hundreds of Riverdance ‘alumni’ at a recent celebration of the 30th anniversary was quite an experience. “It was daunting, because those guys have done some of the solos so many times, but actually we have a great network with them, and the show honours what and who has come before of course. We’re proud to be in the roles that we have, and we want to inspire the next generation that will follow us.”

With 30 years behind it, the future for Riverdance looks bright, says Anna Mai. “We have such an incredible team of creatives, John McColgan, Moya Doherty, Bill Whelan, that just look after the show so well. They have kept the magic that the world fell in love with, but are still able to update it to keep it modern and fresh and exciting.” Fergus agrees: “As long as there is a great team of people whom love the show and take care of it – the creatives, performers and the fans – then there should be no reason why there isn’t a 60th anniversary show. Absolutely, I wouldn’t bet against it!”

Riverdance - 30 The New Generation can be seen at the Royal Concert Hall on October 4 and 5. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.