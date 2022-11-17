Fantastic Furrow Collective to wow fans in the area with Sheffield show

The Furrow Collective

Live At Sam's (Live In Your Living Room), Sheffield, December 10.

The Furrow Collective formed in 2013, drawn together by a shared love of traditional song and balladry of the England, Scotland and beyond.

In recognition of their innovative approach, they were awarded the accolade of 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Best Group, hot on the heels of the release in late 2016 of their second album, Wild Hog (also on Hudson Records).

As the bleak winter nights draw in, The Furrow Collective have chosen a special festive programme to celebrate the dark time of year.

Prepare to be bewitched by eerie story-songs and seasonal carols that revel in the strange and wonderful traditions of these isles.

With signature spine-tingling harmonies and masterful storytelling bringing a spark of light into the wintry gloom, this promises to be an unmissable evening to remember.