The Roundhouse, Nottingham, July 15/Sneinton Market, July 16 (midday)/Ruddington Green, July 16 (5pm)/ St John’s Churchyard, Carrington, July 22/Victoria Embankment Bandstand (2pm and 7pm).

Nottingham Shakespeare Company return with a production of The Comedy of Errors.

Arriving in the port of Ephesus, Aegeon of Syracuse is arrested and faces death. He is seeking his son, Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, both missing on a quest to find their long-lost twin brothers.

The Comedy Of Errors is to be performed by Nottingham Shakespeare Company

But since Syracusians are arrested on sight, they have disguised themselves as locals, with hilarious results.

As Shakespeare’s shortest play, it promises a whirlwind of facical comedy featuring mishaps, mayhem and mistaken identity.

Director Michelle-Louise Wright explained: “This is Shakespeare the comedian at his best and I am thrilled to be working with an ensemble of energetic and exciting actors.

“Our mission is to bring brilliant and accessible Shakespeare to everyone, especially newcomers, by making all our performances free to attend, having a 90-minute running time, and playing all over Nottingham.”

Details: For more, you can see nottinghamshakespearecompany.co.uk