Feast of music is in store as Dot To Dot Festival returns to Notts venues

Hot Wax are among the many acts at this year's Dot To Dot Festival

​The popular annual event takes places at the venues across the two cities. It will be held on May 27 in Bristol and May 28 in Nottingham.

These most recent acts include Sophie May, 49th and Main, Skinny Pelembe and more.

They join already announced headliners Yard Act and Alvvays, alongside the likes of The Murder Capital, Finn Foxell, Kofi Stone, Yune Pinku this May bank holiday for a weekend filled with the hottest emerging names.

These additional artists accompany the already exciting first two waves of names released, with first and second tier tickets for the festival now sold out, and tickets now available on their final tier.

Acting as a showcase for the hottest up and coming talent is the core mission of Dot To Dot.

Festival booker Joshua Ward said: “We're hyped to be announcing yet another round of incredible talent joining us for 2023, with this year's festival set to bring some of the most exciting artists on the rise to our favourite Bristol and Nottingham city centre music venues.

"We feel this incredible running of artists encompasses the future of UK music, and we can't wait to introduce this year's audiences to them."

Check out Lip Filler at this year's Dot To Dot Festival

The full line-up so far is: Yard Act, Alvvays, The Murder Capital, Finn Foxell, Kofi Stone, Cryalot, BEKA, High Vis, Grove, 86TV's, Fat Dog, yunè pinku, Opus Kink, Hamish Hawk, Sophie May, 49th & Main, Alfie Neale, Antony Szmierek, ARXX, August Charles, Benefits, Big Special, Blood Wizard, Cap Carter and Cathy Jain.

You can also see Charlotte Plank, Childe, Cloth, Cucamaras, Delights, Downtown Kayoto, Divorce, Femi Tahiru, Flasher, Fraulein, Girlband, Girl and Girl, Heartworms, Hotwax, Humour, Hutch, Iona Zajac, Jemima Coulter, Jerub, Jords, Jordy, Kay Greyson, Kayla Grace, Kid Apollo, Kynsy, Lip Filler, Master Peace, Meryl Streek, Mickey Callisto, Midnight Rodeo, Mollie Coddled.

In addition, there will be appearances by Namani, Nell Mescal, Nieve Ella, Nix Northwest, Nukuluk, Personal Trainer, Pet Needs, PinkPirate, Saint Joshua, She's In Parties, Spielmann, Skinny Pelembe, Slaney Bay, SOFY, Strabe, Tapir!, Tay Oskee, Teeth Machine, Terra Kin, tinyumbrellas, Tlya X An, Unflirt, University, Wombo, Yot Club and more.

Remaining tickets are from £30, available through www.alttickets.com

Edinburgh multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Iona Zajac has been added to the Dot To Dot bill.

Nottingham venues taking part include Rock City, Stealth and Bodega.

For more, see www.dottodotfestival.co.uk