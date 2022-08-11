Splodgenessabounds are among the many talented performers at this year's Whitwell Festival

Various sites in Whitwell, September 9 to 11.

The popular Whitwell Festival is back, and is going to be bigger and better than ever.

After having the Friday night on the outdoor stage last year due to Covid, the same happens again this year with the addition of bands on the indoor stage.

Friday night's line-up includes Badness, Headsticks, Dirty Vertebrae and Verbal Warning on the outdoor stage, and Parson's Lot, You Want Fox and Archie Hilditch on the indoor stage.Saturday now sees music on four stages, with the introduction of the 'Rotten Poetry' stage, along with the two main stages and the spoken word/open mic stage.

Music on Saturday comes from the UK's top Killers tribute The Killerz, plus London-Irish psycho-Ceilidh band NECK, Two Pints of Lager singers Splodgenessabounds, Easydread, Pete Bentham and the Dinnerladies, Bag of Cans, James Warner Prophecies, Harri Larkin, Ar Faoued, Last Edition, Concrete Rose, Sneakin' Stupidity, Bluebyrd, Alan Brown, Stinking Rita and many more, plus outrageous stand-up comedy from Duncan Oakley.

The weekend comes to a close with The Doctor from Doctor and the Medics and his two-man show, with a mixture of music and chat, charting his career as a 'one-hit wonder'.

Also on stage this day are the Rye Sisters and Big Joe Bones.

As usual, there are local real ales and ciders on sale, catering, craft stalls and workshops. Camping is also available.

This year’s festival runs from September 9-11, with a warm-up gig at the Royal Oak, Whitwell, on Thursday, September 8.

For ticket information visit www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk