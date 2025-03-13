Feast of music to look forward to this summer as Notts festival returns

Acclaimed folk artist Kathryn Tickell returns to Southwell Music Festival after a sell-out performance in 2023, this time alongside her band The Darkening. (Photo by Georgia Claire)

Southwell Music Festival returns later this year, with musical delights for all to enjoy, from Friday August 22, to Monday, August 25.

Now in its 11th year, the festival welcomes professional musicians and performers from across the UK and shines a spotlight on the best of Nottinghamshire’s talent too.

Blending jazz with spiritual themes and featuring the Festival Voices and Southwell Music Festival’s first big band act, The Cottontail Orchestra, the Friday evening concert brings selections from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts to the Southwell stage.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience this groundbreaking work from one of the leading jazz pioneers, in the atmospheric setting of Southwell Minster.

Folk music takes centre stage on the evening of Saturday, August 23.

Composer, performer and the foremost exponent of the Northumbrian pipes, Kathryn’s music is deeply rooted in the landscape and people of Northumbria, twice winning her the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Musician of the Year.

On the Sunday evening, the Festival Voices and Baroque Sinfonia join forces with a performance of Bach’s majestic B Minor Mass, conducted by festival artistic director Marcus Farnsworth. Skilfully balancing choral, solo and orchestral parts, this is one of Bach’s greatest ever works.

Members of Festival Voices are pictured in action. (Photo credit: Joe Briggs-Price)

The Bach theme continues into the Monday with singers of all abilities invited to participate in the Festival’s annual Come and Sing.

A morning rehearsal is followed by a performance, with singers performing alongside professional soloists, accompanied by the Festival Baroque Sinfonia. The accompanying Singing Day workshop will be held on Saturday, August 16, in Southwell Minster’s State Chamber.

2025 sees the return of the popular Saturday afternoon free Musical Picnic. Families and friends can come together to enjoy music from across the genres, performed by professional and amateur musicians and community groups in the Minster’s Palace Gardens.

This year's new addition to the programme will be a Saturday afternoon Relaxed Concert. This short, friendly event will offer the opportunity to experience classical music in Southwell Minster without the traditional formality. All are welcome, including families with children, people with sensory and communication impairments or learning disabilities, and those who are neurodiverse.

Southwell Music Festival founder and artistic director Marcus Farnsworth (Photo credit: Joe Briggs-Price).

And once again, the Festival Fringe returns with free performances in venues and outdoor locations across Southwell. Local musicians, groups, and ensembles can apply to perform as part of the Fringe, and information about the Fringe Open Call will be released soon. To keep up to date, follow Southwell Music Festival on Facebook and Instagram or visit southwellmusicfestival.com and sign up for the email newsletter.

Southwell Music Festival founder and artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: "We are thrilled to be back for our 11th year, bringing some of the best music out there to Southwell. This year's programme looks fantastic, and I'm excited to welcome Southwell Music Festival audiences and new faces to what will be a jam-packed bank holiday weekend of music for all to enjoy.”

The full four-day Festival line-up will be revealed at a free Launch Concert on Friday, May 16 at Southwell Minster. The concert is open to everyone. Reserve your free tickets online at southwellmusicfestival.com.

Tickets for Southwell Music Festival go on sale on Monday, June 9.