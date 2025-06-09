Feel the euphoria of Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics at arena

DJ Pete Tong performs with a 65-piece Essential Orchestra at his Ibiza Classics show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 29, 2025. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend Pete Tong is bringing his critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics UK arena tour to Nottingham.

Celebrating a decade of sound and spectacle, the show will feature long-time collaborators Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Ibiza Classics debuted in 2015, as part of BBC Radio 1’s Prom at London’s Royal Albert Hall, paying musical homage to Ibiza and its infectious, energetic brand of club music. Now celebrating the best of ten years and its huge success, Ibiza Classics has cemented itself as part of the live music calendar, becoming one of the world's most popular orchestral electronic music events.

The show features an array of special guest DJs and singers reimagining of timeless classic house tracks, combining unique orchestration with top-notch electronic production.

Critics have raved about Ibiza Classics its recent Royal Albert Hall date. Nick McGrath in the Telegraph praised its “technicolour, euphoric glory”. Russ O'Connell in The Sunday Times Magazine wrote: “I never thought I would see the Royal Albert Hall losing it. Everyone on their feet reliving the halcyon days of dance music reinvented by Tong with a full-on orchestral masterpiece that blew the roof off.” ITV’s Natalie Boare said: “From start to finish the show was electric. A beautiful venue, incredible vocalists, and spectacular orchestra - what Pete and Jules have created over the last ten years is something truly special. Every track as magical as the one before. An atmosphere so incredible and nostalgic you wanted the night to never end.”

The show comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 5. Visit www.ibizaclassics.com to book or for more information.