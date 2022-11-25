Festive favourites as Halle return to Royal Concert Hall for annual Christmas concert

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 14.

Conductor Stephen Bell will again be at the helm for the Manchester-based orchestra’s annual and popular festive venue to the visit.

The entertaining programme will include Humperdinck’s much-loved Hansel And Gretel Overture, highlights from Bizet’s Carmen Suites No 1 and 2, Coleridge-Taylor’s Christmas Overture, plus Sleigh Ride, Winter Wonderland, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and other festive favourites.

Guest soloist will be mezzo-soprano Katie Bray, who will be accompanied by the orchestra in pieces such as Voi che sapete from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, Una Voce Poco Va from Rossini’s Barber of Seville, Habanera from Carmen and more.

Katie is an award-winning and charismatic performer who will wow audience members with her talent.

Details: For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk Photo credit: Peter Warren