The performance will take place at Hucknall Parish Church, Hucknall Market Place, on Saturday, December 10, starting at 7.30pm.

The band’s latest Christmas concert at the venue will feature plenty of your Yuletide favourites.In a busy festive period for the band, they will also be playing at the switching on of the Christmas lights in both Linby (December 12) and at Nabbs Park (December 15).The band was formed in 2008 and currently plays in the Championship section of the brass band rankings, under the leadership of musical director Paul Whyley.Taking place a week earlier than normal, on December 10, the concert is guaranteed to get you in the mood for the build-up to Christmas.

Don’t miss out on a spectacular night.

Don't miss this festive concert, coming soon in Hucknall

Tickets are available to pre-order, to guarantee your entrance. Contact Paul Whyley on 07811 448676 or you can buy them on the door.

