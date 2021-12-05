Festive fun at Nottingham Playhouse with Little Red Riding Hood
Kids will love the production of Little Red Riding Hood at Nottingham Playhouse this Christmas.
Packed with original songs and larger than life characters, this specially created show for children aged 3–8 is a perfect introduction to live theatre and can be seen from December 9 to January 1.
The two-hander, directed by Kitty Winter and adapted by Sarah Middleton, will feature Josie White as Little Red and Carolyn Murray as Wolf.
Little Red Riding Hood is Nottingham Playhouse’s annual traditional production aimed at younger families.
It sits alongside the theatre’s famous panto, which this year is an all-singing, all-dancing version of Beauty and The Beast.
Little Red Riding Hood takes a fresh look at the tale of the little girl in the red coat.
Little Red Riding Hood invites the whole family to to join in the fun in this magical hour-long adventure, guaranteed to make lasting memories for young and old alike.