Fill your little world right up with The Feeling in Nottingham

Triple-platinum indie-pop stars The Feeling will play in Nottingham as part of a tour celebrating 20 years of their hit debut album Twelve Stops & Home.

Emerging from the heart of the 2000s music scene, The Feeling achieved four UK top 10 hits and six weeks on the singles charts. The band's musical ascent began with the limited release of their debut single Fill My Little World in late 2005. The band stormed into the UK singles chart, debuting at number seven with their first full release, Sewn, in February 2006. Further singles Never Be Lonely and Love It When You Call followed quickly and led the band to be the most played act on British radio that year. The album also earned the group the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriters of the Year. Largely self-recorded in the garden shed of guitarist and keyboardist Ciaran and Kevin Jeremiah’s parents’ home, the album showcased their infectious, life-affirming pop and paved the way for the band’s career. Frontman Dan Gillespie-Sells said: “12 Stops And Home is an album that changed all our lives as a band. The success of the album allowed us to continue working and playing together for another 20 years and we are still the best of mates. Celebrating this album is going to be so much fun. I can't wait to play the album and sing along with you all!” In the past two decades, the group have gone on to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, play to the masses at other major festivals and release album Join with Us, which rose to the top of the UK charts. They have captivated audiences in the USA and graced the stage at Wembley Stadium. The Feeling play Rock City on March 9, 2026. Visit https://gigst.rs/TheFeeling2025 to book.