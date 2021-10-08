Film times for week ahead at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus special Scream showing

Get ready for a one-off screening on Tuesday, October 12, of Scream, marking the 25th anniversary of Wes Craven’s classic chiller that not only spawned a number of sequels but also proved the inspiration for the Scary Movie series.

In addition, the world premiere of the first trailer for Scream 5 will run before the movie. Scream 5 is due out in January.

Family audiences will love the release this weekend of Addams Family 2, provided some great cinematic entertainment for movie fans of all ages.

Arc Cinema, Hucknall

And culture vultures in the area will want to head to the Arc on Saturday for the first in a season of live operas, direct via satellite from New York.

Ten live operas are to be screened as part of the 2021-2022 ‘Met Opera Live in HD’ season between now and June.

First up is Modest Mussorgsky's classic Russian tale Boris Godunov, an unforgettable story of ambition, tragedy and the pursuit of power.

Show times (from Friday, October 8 to Thursday, October 14) are:

x