Film times for week ahead at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus special Scream showing
The spooky season of Hallowe’en is just around the corner so make sure you get into the mood nice and early with two films coming at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema over the next week.
Get ready for a one-off screening on Tuesday, October 12, of Scream, marking the 25th anniversary of Wes Craven’s classic chiller that not only spawned a number of sequels but also proved the inspiration for the Scary Movie series.
In addition, the world premiere of the first trailer for Scream 5 will run before the movie. Scream 5 is due out in January.
Family audiences will love the release this weekend of Addams Family 2, provided some great cinematic entertainment for movie fans of all ages.
And culture vultures in the area will want to head to the Arc on Saturday for the first in a season of live operas, direct via satellite from New York.
Ten live operas are to be screened as part of the 2021-2022 ‘Met Opera Live in HD’ season between now and June.
First up is Modest Mussorgsky's classic Russian tale Boris Godunov, an unforgettable story of ambition, tragedy and the pursuit of power.
Show times (from Friday, October 8 to Thursday, October 14) are:
AINBO: THE SPIRIT OF THE AMAZON (PG)Sat-Sun 11:00*FREE GUY (12A)Fri 18:00, 21:30; Sun 19:10; Mon 18:05; Tue 17:55, 21:10; Wed 18:05; Thu 18:05NO TIME TO DIE (12A)Fri 11:00, 13:15, 14:15, 15:05, 16:30, 17:25, 18:20, 19:45, 20:40; Sat 11:15, 12:55, 14:30, 16:05, 16:30,17:40, 19:25, 19:55, 20:55; Sun 11:15, 12:55, 14:30, 16:05, 16:40, 17:40, 19:55, 20:30, 20:55; Mon-Tue 13:00, 13:55, 16:15, 18:00, 19:30, 20:20; Wed-Thu 13:00, 14:15, 15:30, 16:15, 18:45,19:30 20:10PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (U)Fri 11:20*Sat-Sun 11:05 14:50SCREAM 25TH ANNIVERSARY (18)Tue 19:45SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (12A)Fri 12:15 20:20Sat 20:25Sun 17:40 21:25Mon 17:25 20:25Tue 13:15 17:05Wed-Thu 17:25 20:25THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (PG)Fri 11:55 13:55 16:00Sat 11:35 12:50 13:35 15:35Sun 11:35 12:50 13:40 15:40Mon 13:30 14:05 16:05Tue 13:45 15:50 16:00Wed-Thu 13:30 14:05 16:05LIVE MET OPERA on the BIG SCREEN - BORIS GORDUNOV [MUSSORGSKY]Sat 17:55