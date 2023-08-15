Final plays in Classic Thriller Season are not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Check out the remaining two plays in this year's Classic Thriller Season at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Murderous Liaisons, originally entitled Inside Job, is written by Brian Clemens and can seen until Saturday, August 19.

When professional safe-cracker Larry tells Suzy about her husband’s plans to murder her for her life insurance policy, deceit, double-crossing and dastardly murder plans ensue in this exciting thriller.Finally, Snake In The Grass can be seen at the venue from August 22 to 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As dark deeds rear their heads and blackmail looms, two sisters who are uncomfortably reunited after their father’s death join forces in a series of comic and chilling events, unleashing haunting and painful memories and a macabre final twist in this chilling tale.

Most Popular

The play is written by the legendary Sir Alan Ayckbourn.

For ticket availability for the remainder of the season, you can go to www.trch.co.uk