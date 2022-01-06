Five big movies to look forward to this year at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus film times for the week ahead

Hucknall’s Arc Cinema will be the place to be for all the top new releases and here, the management have chosen their top five for the first half of the year.

Scream (January 14): This is a brand new sequel and the first new Scream film since Scream 4 in 2011.

It’s also the first Scream film not to be directed by Wes Craven, but original actors Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette all return.

The new Scream film is out this month at the Arc Cinema

Uncharted (February 11): Based on the popular PlayStation games Tom Holland has swapped his Spider-Man suit for the role of adventurer Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg joins him as his mentor Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan.

The Batman (March 4): Touted by many as one of the most anticipated films of 2022, Matt Reeves' The Batman is slated to premiere in March.

It's been delayed a handful of times due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has ultimately only led to increased excitement from fans.

Top Gun Maverick (May 27): Top Gun fans have been waiting for the moment when they could board the the nostalgia train back to the danger zone and the time is this May as Tom Cruise returns as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Jurassic World Dominion (June 10): The summer blockbuster season kicks off with this highly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World, which set a box office record when becoming the first film to take more than $500 million in a single weekend.

Show times (from Friday, January 7, to Thursday, January 13):

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG): Fri & Mon-Thu 15:30; Sat & Sun 11:00 (Kid’s Club),14:35

ENCANTO (U): Fri, Mon-Thu 15:45, Sat & Sun 11:25.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A): Fri, Mon-Thu 12:45 14:00 16:50 17:05 20:00; Sat & Sun 11:05 13:10 13:45 17:05 19:40.

THE 355 (12A): Fri, Mon - Thu 18:05 20:20; Sat & Sun 14:25 17:05 20:15.

THE KING’S MAN (15): Fri & Mon-Thu 17:40 20:40; Sat & Sun 17:05 19:55.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (15): Fri & Mon-Thu 12:30 20:25; Sat & Sun 16:45 19:45.