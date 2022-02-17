Five of the best hit the stage soon in Champions Of Magic at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Get your tickets now to see Champions of Magic when the show comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production come to the UK following rave reviews and sell out shows across the globe.Described by the press as ‘The Avengers of magic’ catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions, an incredible show for the whole family.

The Champions Of Magic present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation.

The show happens all around the venue and features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Champions Of Magic is on tour in the UK for a strictly limited run – now’s your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.

See www.motorpointarenanottingham.com for more on how to get hold of tickets.

