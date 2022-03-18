Florence + The Machine heading for Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Dance Fever tour

After her short run of intimate UK shows sold out within minutes of going on sale, Florence + the Machine has announced her Dance Fever album tour for November,The tour visits all major UK cities before finishing in Dublin.

Tickets for the Nottingham date go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 25.Florence’s chosen charity partner for this tour is Choose Love, whereby £1 from every ticket sold on this tour will be donated to them.Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving rescue boats to food and legal advice. Their work has reached over 1.8 million people and supported over 250 fast-acting community organisations across Europe, the Middle East and along the US-Mexico border. Florence + the Machine announced her fifth studio album Dance Fever last week with a new single My Love. The album is released on May 13 on Polydor Records.