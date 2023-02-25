Check out a gig at Nottingham Metronome later this year by Good Habits

​Nottingham Metronome, April 26.

The award-winning UK duo will be appearing soon as part of the Metronome Folk Sessions.Good Habits – aka Bonnie Schwarz (cello and vocals) and Pete Shaw (accordion) - mix vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, drawing on their diverse musical tastes and weaving them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness.

After two years happily stranded and touring across New Zealand (due to the pandemic) they returned to the UK at winners of the Purbeck Rising Competition.

2022 saw Good Habits’ first year establishing themselves as a duo back in the UK.

To their delight, it was a jam-packed year, of performances, tours and musical collaborations including performances at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Bristol Folk Festival, Manchester Folk and much more.

The duo have spent the winter working hard on new material and exploring their love of world-folk music.

Details: For more, go to www.metronome.uk.com