Folk favourite Eliza Carthy is not to be missed on visit to Notts venue

Eliza Carthy

​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, April 12.

One of the UK’s leading folk musicians, Eliza Carthy is a live performer with an impeccable reputation and pedigree.As the daughter of folk legends Martin Carthy and Norma Waterson, Eliza grew up immersed in the world of traditional music and from an early age was championed by John Peel, Andy Kershaw and Billy Bragg.

Eliza has performed and recorded around the world with a diverse array of artists including Paul Weller, Martha Wainwright, Patrick Wolf and Jarvis Cocker.

Support at this gig comes from Jenn Reid, who performs 19th century Lancashire dialect work songs, Manchester broadside ballads and clog steps.

She works across academia, folk performance, heritage consultation and media to bring industrial history back to the people.

Details: For more on ticket availability for this gig, you can go to www.squirepac.co.uk