Forecast is bright for Mikron Theatre with Notts performance in 50th anniversary year

Mikron Theatre is celebrating its 50th year of a unique style of touring by canal, river and road this year and is producing a new show.Lindsay Rodden's new play is about the nation's obsession with the wonderful world of weather.Through the chronicles of history, people have gazed up and marvelled at the mysteries of the weather. Generations have tried to master the elements and understand the magic of the skies. Hayley's sunny, beloved dad was the nation's favourite weatherman. He could make a typhoon sound like a tickle. Hayley is now following in his footsteps, to join the ranks of the forecasting fraternity. Or at least, local shoestring teatime telly.When the pressure drops and dark clouds gather, Hayley is melting faster than a lonely snowflake. She's seen the future's forecast, but will anyone listen?