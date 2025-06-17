Franz Ferdinand announce Nottingham date
The stylish Glaswegian art-pop-rockers found fame and renown in 2004 with hits including Take Me Out, The Dark of the Matinée and Michael, all from their self-titled debut album, which has been certified quadruple platinum. Their success continued in the following years with the singles Do You Want To, Walk Away, The Fallen and Ulysses.
Their most recent album, The Human Fear, was released in January this year, reaching number three on the UK charts. In a four-star review, Mojo said it was “full of ideas”, while Uncut called it “a deeply fun record that radiates vivacity”, Classic Pop described it as “magnificent” and “a ton of fun” and DIY magazine hailed it as “brimming with ambition”.
The band’s promotional material speaks of their desire to create music with “a striking immediacy that is impossible to ignore, but with a depth and vulnerability that bears many returns and satisfactory repetition”.
The past few months have seen the band out on the road globally, playing sold-out headline shows in North and South America and a two night sell out at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London among others.
Franz Ferdinand will play at Rock City on March 2, 2026. Visit franzferdinand.com to book.