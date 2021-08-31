Free outdoor cinema is back in Hucknall this weekend
The silver screen returns to Titchfield Park in Hucknall this weekend as part of Ashfield District Council’s outdoor cinema season.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 9:52 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 9:52 pm
The screenings in Hucknall will take place on Sunday, September 5 and will feature family-friendly film Raya & The Last Dragon at 2.30pm, followed by the Elton John biopic Rocketman at 6.30pm.
Council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), said "We know how much residents loved the outdoor cinema events when we first introduced them in 2019.
“These screenings will be better than ever with two film options to suit everyone’s tastes.
“We’re also looking forward to a right good sing-a-long to all the Elton John classics during Rocketman.”