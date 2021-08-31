Free outdoor cinema is back in Hucknall this weekend

The screenings in Hucknall will take place on Sunday, September 5 and will feature family-friendly film Raya & The Last Dragon at 2.30pm, followed by the Elton John biopic Rocketman at 6.30pm.

Council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), said "We know how much residents loved the outdoor cinema events when we first introduced them in 2019.

“These screenings will be better than ever with two film options to suit everyone’s tastes.

Outdoor cinema is back at Titchfield Park this weekend