Fright night in Hucknall with new horror flick out at the Arc Cinema this week

Starring Lilly Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, the film is the fifth instalment in the Evil Dead franchise – which started back in 1981.

A road-weary Beth (Sullivan) pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie (Sutherland) who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped LA apartment.

The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan star Evil Dead Rise which is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also new this week is Missing (15) with Storm Reid as young woman who turns to online sources to help find her missing mother after her initial searches for answers get tied up in red tape.

Also showing this weekend is another slice of Royal Opera House with Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro live from London on both Saturday and Sunday.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 21 to Thursday, April 27 – film times are subject to change).

Air (15): Fri 18:15; Sat & Sun 14:25; Thu 17:20.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (12A): Fri 15:00, Sat & Sun 11:30, 16:50; Wed 18:00, Thu 15:25.

Evil Dead Rise (18): Fri: 15:15, 17:50; 20:05; Sat & Sun 15:45, 18:00, 20:15; Mon & Tue: 18:10, 20:25; Wed 18:25, 20:40; Thu 18:15, 20:30.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (15): Fri 19:35; Sat & Sun 19:40; Wed: 20:10; Thu 19:45.

Little Eggs: An African Rescue (U): 13:15.

Mummies (U): Sat & Sun 11:20, 13:25.

Missing (15): Fri 15:10, 17:35, 20:00; Sat & Sun 15:20, 17:45, 20:10; Mon & Tue: 16:00, 20:35; Wed 18:05, 20:30; Thu 17:55, 20:20.

Renfield (15): Fri 20:35; Sat & Sun 19:45; Mon & Tue 18:25; Wed 20:50; Thu 15:35.

Royal Opera Live: The Marriage of Figaro: Sat & Sun 11:20, 13:25.

The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG): Fri 16:10, 17:30; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:10; 15:25, 17:35; Mon & Tue 16:00; Wed 18:00; Thu 16:30.

Kids Club: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (U): Thu 15:00.