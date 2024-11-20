Michael Maloney will star as Hercule Poirot in Murder On The Orient Express (Photo by Jay Brooks)

Murder On The Orient Express

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 1 to 5, 2025.

TV and theatre veteran Michael Maloney takes the starring role of Hercule Poirot in this version of the Agatha Christie mystery. Agatha Christie Ltd and Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Christie classic to the stage.

Michael Maloney said: “I am very excited and honoured to be joining a long line of extraordinary actors who have taken on the role of Hercule Poirot and hope I can be so, too. To work with such a talented director as Lucy Bailey and with top producers Fiery Angel is a gift and a privilege. Here's to Orient Express hurtling through your town or city soon!”

Michael Maloney’s extensive film and television work includes Belfast, Iron Lady, Young Victoria, Notes on a Scandal, Branagh's Hamlet, Zefferelli's Hamlet, Truly Madly Deeply, The Crown and many more. On the stage, he has played many roles for the RSC and the National.

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective crack the case?

Details: Go to www.trch.co.uk