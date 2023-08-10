Starring Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom and Geri Halliwell, the movie tells the story of a gamer, whose skills wins them the chance to become a professional race car driver.

Also new at the High Street venue this week is Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny De Vito in Haunted Mansion (12A).

A single mum named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise their newly-bought mansion, after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the new movie Haunted Mansion at the Arc Cinema. Photo: Getty Images

And if ghosts and high speed racing doesn’t set the pulse racing, then Jason Statham and giant sharks will in Meg 2: The Trench (12A) as Jonas Taylor (Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators.

As well as the new films, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling continue to enjoy huge success in Barbie (12A), Cillian Murphy is building the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer (15) and Tom Cruise is still saving the world in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (12A).

Film times for the week (Friday, August 11 to Thursday, August 17 – film times are subject to change):

Barbie (12A): Fri-Thu 11.30, 13.15, 15.45, 18.15, 20.45.

Gran Turismo (12A): Fri-Wed 17.00; Thu 21.00.

Haunted Mansion (12A): Fri-Sun 10.40, 14.10, 17.10; Mon 10.40, 14.10, 17.10 (subtitled); Tue-Thu 10.40, 14.10, 17.10.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): Fri-Wed 21.00; Thu 17.15.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (12A): Fri-Thu 19.50.

Oppenheimer (15): Fri-Thu 13.30, 17.30, 19.50.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Fri-Tue 10.40, 13.00, 15.15; Wed 10.40, 13.00, 15.15, 17.35 (subtitled); Thu 10.40, 12.50.

Kids Club: The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG): Fri-Thu 11.00.

Silver Screen: Barbie (12A): Thu 15.00.