Fun and games as improvising aces Austentatious hit stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, October 5.

Multi-award-winning improvised comedy troupe Austentatious bring their tour to Nottingham Playhouse.

The show will entertain and astonish audiences in equal measure.The smash-hit Regency comedy romp returns, stuffed with rakish dukes, swooning ladies, and romantic entanglements aplenty.

Austentatious is an improvised comedy play starring a cast of the country’s quickest comic performers.

Every single show the cast conjures up a brand new ‘lost’ Jane Austen novel based on nothing more than a title suggested by the audience.

The show comes fresh from multiple sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, residencies in London’s West End and at Leicester Square Theatre and a BBC Radio 4 Christmas special.

No two shows are ever the same, with previous ‘lost’ masterpieces including Crazy Rich Georgians, Double 0 Darcy and Game of Scones.

Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a Regency treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices and die-hard fans alike.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk