Creswell Crags is home to 80 species of birds and until Sunday February 26 the team are highlighting the importance of birds and their habitats, and what you can do at home to help nurture the species local to you.

Jim Anderson, Senior Ranger at Creswell Crags said, ‘We work hard at Creswell Crags to protect and enhance the natural environment here to create a wonderful habitat for so many species of birds. It’s a great chance this half term to share that with our visitors and to encourage them to look after the birds where they live and work too!’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors can borrow binoculars from the reception to see what birds they can spot in the meadow, woodland and gorge. And families can pick up a copy of the Bird Trail to keep children entertained as they go.

Half term fun at Creswell Crags

Most Popular

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, children can come and get messy making bird feeders to take home.

At the weekend (Saturday February 18 and 19) the Crags team will be instructing on the best design for bird boxes and families can come and make their own to take home. Bird boxes are an important addition to any garden as they provide habitats for birds when there might not be an alternative, this is especially the case in urban areas where there are few trees or hedges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesdays and Thursdays there is an exclusive bird discovery session, which is a must-do for all budding palaeontologists, or anyone interested in finding out the “inside story” on birds. See and handle real bird skeletons to understand how they have evolved and are able to fly, and watch an owl pellet dissection to find out what they eat and how that helps us to learn more about them. Expert Heritage Facilitators will be on hand to answers lots of bird-related questions.

on Saturday February 26 and Sunday March 5 expert Ornithologist, Jack Baddams, is leading a bird ringing session, to explain how staff study the birds of Creswell Crags.