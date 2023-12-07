Don't miss the Big Fish Little Fish Christmas Family Rave event in Nottingham. (Photo credit: www.jazamin.co.uk)

​Rescue Rooms Nottingham, Sunday, December 17, 12.30pm to 3pm.

The original, award-winning, Glastonbury Festival playing, Big Fish Little Fish family rave is not to be missed later this month.

This festive-themed, family-only event will feature DJs Bad Panda and Skylabb spinning old skool rave classics on a multi-sensory dancefloor.

Expect bubbles, snow foam, confetti cannons, balloons and even a giant parachute dance inside a real nightclub… with your kids.

If party-goers need a break from dancing, there will also be free craft activities, a Baby Chill for the tiny ravers and toddler tents and tunnels to explore. All ages are welcome but activities are designed for those aged eight and under.

The bar will be open, as well as facepainting and snacks stalls.

Details: For more on the event and to check ticket availability, you can see https://www.rescuerooms.com/