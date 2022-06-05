Fun for all as comic shows hit the stage at Nottinghamshire venues soon

Alan Carr is making two visits to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall this year on his Regional Trinket tour

Alan’s back on the road and he’s got jokes galore.

From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago, including Alan.

Nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things – why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket?!

For ticket availability, you can check out www.trch.co.uk

The hit podcast Help I Sexted My Boss can be seen on stage at Nottingham Playhouse on July 1.

William Hanson is the UK’s leading etiquette expert, regularly appearing across TV, radio and in print. He’s best known for his scathing reviews of poor etiquette on ITV’s This Morning.

See Housewives On Holiday soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Jordan North co-hosts the BBC Radio 1 Going Home show with Vick Hope and came second on I’m A Celebrity 2020.

In Help I Sexted My Boss, their opposite worlds collide as they help listeners navigate everyday problems of modern life.

In Lads On Tour, Jordan North is organising William Hanson’s stag do, and everyone’s invited. Be part of the biggest Sexted My Boss party ever, as Jordan takes William across the UK and Ireland for the ultimate night out. Experience everything you love about Sexted My Boss live on stage, with added pre-wedding fun and frivolity.

See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more on tickets.

Finally, Housewives On Holiday can be seen on July 5 at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

From the writers and producers of Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, it’s time to get away from it all and join the Housewives on Holiday.

The new comedy stars the legendary Nolan sister Maureen and welcomes back the return of Hormonal Housewives Julie Coombe and Josephine Partridge.

What’s better than letting your hair down with the girls? Letting your hair down with the girls on HOLIDAY!

Join the ladies as they romp through a tapas selection of holiday heaven, holiday hell but most of all, holiday hilarity.

From the Costa del Sol to the Costa del Clacton, there’s no sucking in your belly on our beach. You’re among friends so slap on the Fun Factor 50 and let it all hang out!

For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk