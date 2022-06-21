Fun for all the family when David Walliams favourite Billionaire Boy hits stage

Billionaire Boy Live on Stage 2022 (Photo credit by Mark Douet)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 7 to 11.

Bestselling children’s author David Walliams and award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up again for a new tour of their hit West End production of Billionaire Boy.

This is their third collaboration after the Olivier Award-nominated Gangsta Granny and acclaimed Awful Auntie productions.

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is 12 and the richest boy in the country.

He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money.

But what Joe doesn't have is a friend. So he leaves his posh school and starts at the local comp.

But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find what money can't buy.

David Walliams said: "If this production was on Britain’s Got Talent, I’d be giving it the Golden Buzzer! It couldn’t be better!"

Details: Go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Mark Douet