Gags galore as comic Andrew Bird flies in at Nottingham Glee

You can see him in action at Nottingham Glee Club on November 4.

Following a successful debut tour and a recording of a sold-out hometown gig, Andrew is back with a new show.

Riding a wave of success after supporting Michael McIntyre on the UK leg of his Big World Tour, including sell out shows at the O2 and Wembley, Andrew will perform his own show, called Invincible.

Stand-up comic Andrew Bird (Photo by Paul Michael Hughes)

As well as supporting Michael McIntyre he has also supported Rob Brydon, John Bishop, was handpicked by American Brian Regan for his only UK show and in July 2021 supported Russell Howard for a series of shows at Bristol City’s Football Stadium.

Andrew has written for various TV shows and also his own podcast about music called A Funny Taste in Music.