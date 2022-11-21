Gags galore as comic Lloyd Griffith brings new show to Nottingham Glee

Comedian Lloyd Griffith

Nottingham Glee, February 8.

Comedian Lloyd Griffith is to embark on a tour of the UK with his latest live show One Tonne Of Fun.

This is Lloyd’s biggest tour to date, and he is pumped/really needs you to come.

Since school, he has always been a show-off, doing anything he can to make people laugh, and 20-odd years later, nothing’s changed.

There’ll be his unique bag of stand up, dubious impressions, and obviously a sprinkling of his (incredible) singing. Lloyd Griffith is One Tonne Of Fun.

Lloyd’s TV appearances have included Ted Lasso, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Soccer AM, Flinch, Comedy Central at The Comedy Store, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club, Can You Beat The Bookies?, Roast Battle, Question of Sport, Not Going Out, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and lots of other stuff.

He was also Jack Whitehall’s arena tour support.

Lloyd is also set to appear in the upcoming Channel 4 comedy Everyone Else Burns.

Warm, full of heart and above all funny, Everyone Else Burns follows a hyper-religious family navigating their way through the modern world while avoiding eternal damnation.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see Lloyd Griffith in One Tonne Of Fun, you can go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham