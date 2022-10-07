Gags galore from stand-up ace Harun Musho'd at Nottingham Comedy Festival

The comedian will be performing his latest show Why I Don’t Talk To People About Terrorism at this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival.Harun started performing stand-up in 2013 as a 46-year old mature student at Royal Holloway University, while also working as an HR manager in the House of Commons.Harun now performs regularly at professional comedy clubs including Glee Clubs, Mirth Control Comedy Clubs, the Stand-up Comedy Club, and Out of Bounds Comedy Clubs.The reasons Harun Musho’d doesn’t talk to people about terrorism include: prejudice and stereotyping, complex family background, two near-misses as a victim of terrorism, and the obvious fact that he doesn’t identify as a terrorist.The show isn’t just about terrorism, but encompasses politics more widely and some exploration of both his complex background and highly unusual family.His first show Harun With A View received rave reviews.