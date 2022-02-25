Gangsta Granny is back as David Walliams tale hits Nottingham Theatre Royal stage
Gangsta Granny
Nottingham Theatre Royal, March 9 to 13.
Birmingham Stage Company, the acclaimed producers of hit stage shows Horrible Histories and Billionaire Boy, are bringing their acclaimed West End production of David Walliams’s tale to the Theatre Royal Nottingham.When Friday night comes along, Ben knows it only means one thing – staying with Granny!There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be so boring!But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny.Gangsta Granny is a must-see for all families as the show will be enjoyed by everyone from 5 to 105.
