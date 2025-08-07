Get freaked out with Freakier Friday at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Three new films are out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week, starting with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday (PG).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-two years after their first body-swapping adventure, Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) find themselves navigating new family dynamics.

Anna, now a mother to teenage daughter Harper (Julia Butters), is engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto), who has a daughter of his own, Lily (Sophia Hammons).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the two families prepare to merge, tensions rise between the soon-to-be stepsisters.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star in Freakier Friday at Hucknall's Arc Cinema. Photo: Other

Also new this week is The Legend of Ochi (12A).

A young girl learns to never go outside after dark because of reclusive forest creatures known as the ochi.

However, when a baby ochi is left behind by its pack, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to reunite it with its family.

The third new offering is the horror mystery Weapons (18).

When all but one child from the same school class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film times for the week (Friday, August 8 to Thursday, August 14 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Freakier Friday (PG): Fri, Sat & Tue-Thu 10:30, 12:55, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15; Sun 12:55, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15; Mon 10:30, 12:55, 15:15, 17:45 (subtitled), 20:15.

Heidi – Rescue of the Lynx (PG): Sun 10:40 (sensory screening).

Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Fri, Sat & Mon 15:05; Sun 14:50; Tue & Wed 15:10; Thu 17:40.

Materialists (15): Wed & Thu 20:20

Superman (12A): Fri-Wed 17:45.

The Amateur (12A): Mon 20:20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bad Guys 2 (PG): Fri & Mon 12:55, 15:25; Sat & Thu 12:50, 15:25; Sun 12:30, 15:25; Tue & Wed 13:00, 15:25.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (12A): Fri-Sun & Tue 13:25, 15:50, 20:20; Mon, Wed & Thu 13:25, 15:50.

The Legend of Ochi (12A): Fri-Thu 11:00.

The Naked Gun (15): Fri-Thu 18:15, 20:30.

The Smurfs Movie (U): Fri-Thu 10:45, 13:05.

Weapons (18): Fri, Tue & Wed 17:50, 20:25; Sat & Mon 17:45, 20:25; Sun & Thu 17:40, 20:25; Tue & Wed 17:50, 20:25.

Kids Club: Lilo & Stitch (U): Mon-Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Amateur (12A): Thu 15:00.