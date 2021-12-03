The venue has become even more magical with the historic gardens illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights with the opening of its Enlightened Trail, which runs until January 1.

The Enlightened Light Trail is a truly magical journey of discovery through the Belvoir grounds with fairy-light tunnels, giant mirror balls, dancing fountains, enchanted woodlands and an impressive 3D projection show onto the Castle, as well as a series of interactive games which gives the audience the power to control the surrounding illuminations within the trail.

Brand new for 2021, the Enlightened Light Trail sees the Rose Garden, Japanese Garden and Spiral Walk transformed into a magical world to discover after dusk. It follows the opening of Regency Christmas in the Castle that has been blowing away visitors old and new alike with its spectacular decorations earning plenty of five stars.

The Magical Light Trail at Belvoir Castle runs until January 1, 2022. (Photo credit: Zoltanphoto)

The Regency castle is filled with sumptuous Regency-styled decorations, with every grand room adorned with colour and bathed in atmospheric lighting.

Over in the Engine Yard, late night shopping events started this week and run every Thursday up to Christmas too with not-on-the-high-street presents, live music, enchanting decorations including 50 Christmas trees as well as plenty of festive food and drink to enjoy.

For younger visitors, a chance to meet Santa is not to be missed. Choose from the Regency grotto in the castle or see him in his cosy woodland grotto in the Engine Yard.

Tickets for the Enlightened Light Trail must be booked in advance. First entry is at 4.30pm with slots available every 30 minutes until 8.30pm.

For more, go to https://www.belvoircastle.com/christmas-at-belvoir-castle/

