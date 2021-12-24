Get ready for a bit of a carry on at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Comedy fans will love the show A Bit Of A Carry On when it visits Mansfield Palace Theatre on January 20.
Actor Tyler Butterworth will tell the funny, moving and unashamedly nostalgic story of his much-loved parents, the nation’s first female TV impressionist Janet Brown, and the inimitable Carry On star Peter Butterworth.
From heroic wartime escapades at POW camp Stalag Luft 111, to a night at Chequers with Mrs Thatcher, A Bit of a Carry On is a warm and uplifting journey from wartime to showtime, taking us deep into the golden age of British TV and film comedy.
It features classic film and Tv clips, rare photographs and a Q&A with Tyler.
A Bit of a Carry On is your chance to really get to know two of British comedy’s brightest stars, who lived to make us laugh.
For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk