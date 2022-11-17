Check out ska veterans Bad Manners at Nottingham Rock City on December 22.

Still fronted by the inimitable Buster Bloodvessel – who has been leading the band for more than 40 years now – Bad Manners are set to bring their rip-roaring live show of aggressive and highly danceable good-time ska to audiences across the country on a new tour.

First breaking into the charts in 1980, the band enjoyed a string of big hits including Lip Up Fatty, Can-Can, Walking In The Sunshine, Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu, My Girl Lollipop, and many more.

They also appeared in the 1981 Two-Tone documentary Dance Craze, showing off their prowess as a live act.

Having spent 111 weeks in the UK singles Chart between 1980 and 1983, the band have relentlessly toured across the UK, Europe, America, Japan, New Zealand and Australia over the past four decades.

For more on tickets for the gig, go to www.rock-city.co.uk