Get ready to do the Timewarp as classic musical visits Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out international tour.Without doubt, the Rocky Horror Show is as iconic as it gets.Lighting up the stage this phenomenal cast will perform songs that are embedded in pop culture.The cast are at full throttle and ready to honour this monumental moment, delivering a guaranteed party that leaps off the stage and transcends into the audience.Featuring Joe McFadden (Holby City, Heartbeat and Strictly winner) as the Narrator, the legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical celebrates 50 years of non-stop partying with this special anniversary production, an unforgettable adventure filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.