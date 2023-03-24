Get ready to Rave On when top rock and roll show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

See Rave On when the hit touring show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on April 1.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 1.

​Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a new show that promises a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starring The Bluejays, who bill themselves as the UK’s ultimate 50s and 60s band, the show will see them taking you on a music journey from the emergence of rock and roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to the British Invasion and beyond.

Most Popular

Rave On is a musical adventure presented in authentic concert style.

Featuring highly talented West End performers, Rave On presents iconic hits of the 1950s and 60s - Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Eddie Cochran to Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, Cliff Richard and so many more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t miss this hit-packed show when it comes to the Leeming Street venue.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk​​​​​​​