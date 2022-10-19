Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the film is the latest in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) series and also stars Pierce Brosnan.

It is still half-term this week as well so for younger fans, there is a kids club each day until Thursday showing Minions 2: The Rise of Gru (U).

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars in Black Adam

Most Popular

Youngsters can also enjoy Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (PG) and also on for half-term is Mia & Me: The Hero of Centopia (PG).

When Mia discovers that her magical bracelet is entwined with an ancient prophecy, she is transported back into the beautiful unicorn world of Centopia where she and her friends embark on a thrilling adventure in a battle to save the world from the army of the monstrous enemy Toxor and the dark magic of fear which threatens the land.

Film times for the week (Friday, October 21 to Thursday, October 27):

BLACK ADAM (12A): Fri - Sun 12:00 14:45 17:30 19:25 20:15; Mon-Thu 12:00 14:45 16:30 17:30 19:25 20:15.

Advertisement

EMILY (15): Fri, Mon & Wed 17:55; Sat, Sun & Tue 20:00; Thu 19:55.

HALLOWEEN ENDS (18): Fri & Sat 15:25 17:30 20:35; Sun 15:25 17:25 20:30; Mon 15:25 20:35; Tue & Wed 15:25 17:25 20:35; Thu 15:25 17:20 20:35.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Fri-Sun 11:00 13:05 14:40; Mon-Wed 11:20 13:05 15:00; Thu 11:30 13:05.

MIA & ME: THE HERO OF CENTOPIA (PG): Fri-Sun 11:00 12:50 13:30 15:30l Mon-Thu 11:00 13:00 14:20.

Advertisement

MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (PG): Fri 16:55 20:05; Sat & Sun 16:55 18:00; Mon 20:05; Tue & Thu 18:00; Wed 20:00

KIDS CLUB: MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: SEE HOW THEY RUN (12A): Thu 15:00.